Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum appoints VRK Gupta as CFO

-
ALSO READ
BPCL Q3 profit falls 7.3% to Rs 1,901 cr; announces interim dividend
BPCL Q3 conolidated net dips 7.4% to Rs 1,901 cr, revenue up 1.8%
Dividend payout hope post Numaligarh Refinery deal drives BPCL stock
BPCL says it has no intention to pare down stake in Petronet and IGL
BPCL disinvestment process moving on well, to conclude by Sep-end: DIPAM
-
Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation on Tuesday announced the appointment of VRK Gupta as chief financial officer, following the superannuation of N Vijayagopal, who was Director of Finance.
Vijayagopal retired on July 31 after an illustrious career of 34 years with the Maharatna company.
The designation of CFO is new to the sell-off bound state-owned company, as previously the head of the finance department has been designated as director, finance.
Gupta was handling various functions of finance for the past two decades and has rich experience in corporate accounts, risk management, budgeting, business plan, and treasury operations among others. His immediate past assignment was heading the corporate treasury.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU