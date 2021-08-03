Britannia to invests Rs 130 cr in capacity building, to hike prices

-
ALSO READ
Private schools report 20-50% dip in revenue; 55% teachers faced salary cut
Covid-19: Panel suggests WHO should have more power to stop pandemics
Retain infra built against Covid-19 till vaccination of majority: Expert
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
AAP budget aims at raising per capita income at par with Singapore by 2047
-
Food major Britannia Industries on Tuesday said it will gradually undertake price hike of its products to offset a sharp rise in cost, amid uncertainty arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company, which is being cautiously optimistic, has infused Rs 130 crore in capacity building in the current fiscal, an official said.
It is also eyeing at a greater revenue share from e-commerce which currently contributes two per cent.
The commodity inflation was sharp during the (first) quarter (of the current fiscal). We are taking price calls in a calibrated and gradual way to offset the cost pressure, Britannia managing director Varun Berry told PTI.
The company, in the recent past, had taken price calls in value products but the constant cost pressures were not enough to match the impact which is estimated at 5-6 per cent.
The biscuit maker had posted a 29 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 389 crore for the quarter ended June 30 over the corresponding period last year.
According to company officials, it is not easy to increase the prices of the products during difficult times, and the same has been done in a calibrated approach.
Amid disruptions due to COVID-19, it stays optimistic with a steady unlocking process that would result in greater traction in consumption, they said.
The company is focusing on new product launches, they said, adding that it has introduced "fusion snacking" and expanded Britannia 50-50 basket. It unveiled the first-ever potato-based biscuits under the brand, "5050 Potazos".
The product was unveiled in Assam and other North-East markets and will be rolled out in rest of the country in the coming months, the officials said.
The COVID-induced lockdown had disrupted product launches as trials were delayed, they said.
To meet demand, Britannia continues to invest in capacity building in various product lines, including dairy.
We have invested Rs 130 crore in the capacity building during the quarter. The company was expanding the Khurda plant in Odhisa, and Tamil Nadu facility. A greenfield unit is also coming up in Uttar Pradesh and land has already been acquired," Berry said.
The new Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra will add new products lines, including dairy.
In the Khurda plant, about Rs 94 crore was invested to ramp up capacity in multiple categories.
The greenfield facility in Uttar Pradesh will entail an investment of about Rs 300 crore, the official said.
Berry said e-commerce sales gained momentum and reached two per cent of the revenue from about 0.4-0.5 per cent earlier, but he thinks the contribution should rise to five per cent.
Britannia will work more closely with partners having expertise in this trade, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU