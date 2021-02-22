Proceedings before NCLT allowed, barring the final order, clarifies FRL

-
ALSO READ
Without Reliance deal, future uncertain for Kishore Biyani's firms
Private equity firm Blackstone seeks clarity on Reliance-Future deal
Reliance deal will save jobs of 25,000 employees: Future Retail lawyer
Future group, Amazon to initiate arbitration proceedings over RIL deal
Amazon-Future dispute: Kishore Biyani may look for mutual settlement
-
Following the Supreme Court order asking the NCLT not to pass a final order on the $3.4 billion Future-Reliance deal, the Future Group clarified on Monday that the tribunal can issue directions to convene the meetings of shareholders and creditors of the applicant companies including Future Retail to consider the scheme.
"This statement is being issued in the interest of clarity to avoid any unnecessary speculation based on media reports," Future Retail said in a stock exchange filing.
The Supreme Court earlier today ordered the NCLT not to pass a final order on the Future-Reliance deal. The apex court agreed to hear Amazon's plea against the Delhi High Court verdict staying its single judge directive to maintain status quo on the deal.
Earlier this month, the US e-commerce giant moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order which had stayed the implementation of status quo direction passed by single-judge of the High Court for the Future-Reliance deal.
In August last year, Future had reached an agreement to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units to Reliance.
Subsequently, Amazon dragged FRL into an emergency arbitration before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) over an alleged breach of contract by the Future group.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU