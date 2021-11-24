Promoter group shares pledged with lenders released, says HFCL

-
ALSO READ
HFCL Q2 profit up 61% to Rs 86 crore; revenue up 6.4% to Rs 1,122 crore
Samsung skips telecom PLI scheme; Ericsson participates through Jabil
Domestic, global telecom gear makers spar over new 'value addition' norms
Security clearance delay for equipment hits telecom gear makers
HFCL board approves plan to raise Rs 750 crore through various issues
-
Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Tuesday said all promoter group shares pledged with various lenders have been released.
Promoters jointly hold 41.89 per cent stake in the company.
"We are pleased to inform all our stakeholders that an aggregate of 6,03,87,187 equity shares, being 100 per cent, of the total pledged shares out of the promoters' shareholding in the paid-up equity shares capital of HFCL, have been released," the company said in a BSE filing.
The company said that the pledges were made in the favour of various lenders as a collateral security for the credit facilities availed by HFCL.
According to the closing price of HFCL, the holding of promoters is about Rs 454.41 crore.
HFCL shares closed at Rs 75.25 apiece at BSE.
"No equity share held by any of the promoters in HFCL is pledged as on date of this announcement," the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU