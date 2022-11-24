Piramal, Zurich Insurance may bid separately for Reliance General Insurance

JUST IN
Business Standard

Topics
Piramal Group | zurich | Reliance Insurance

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Capital
Both Piramal and Zurich Insurance had submitted separate expressions of interest (EoIs) for the general insurance business of bankrupt Reliance Capital

The Piramal group and Zurich Insurance are likely to make separate bids for Reliance General Insurance Company (RGIC) by next week’s deadline after their talks for a joint effort failed.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 16:01 IST

`
