JUST IN
Volvo Car India to hike prices up to1.8% to offset rising input costs
NRIs from UK, US investing in large housing units in India: Realtors
Orchid Pharma antibiotic product for treating UTI coming to India: MD
Dubai-based Coral Energy turns focus to Asia, halts trade in Russian crude
Does Koo have it in it to emerge as an alternative to Musk's Twitter?
Air India rolls out new grooming guidelines; use of hair gel, shave must
Margin scale up key trigger for genset manufacturer Cummins India
Hackers exploited discontinued web server at Tata Power: Microsoft
Ongoing protests may delay completion of Adani port in Vizhinjam in Kerala
BSNL-BBNL merger close to finalisation, Deloitte to submit report on Friday
You are here: Home » Companies » News
NRIs from UK, US investing in large housing units in India: Realtors
Business Standard

Volvo Car India to hike prices up to 1.8% to offset rising input costs

Luxury car maker Volvo Car India on Thursday said it will increase prices of its three models -- XC90, XC60 and XC40 Recharge -- by up to 1.8 with effect from November 25

Topics
Volvo Car | India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV
Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV

Luxury car maker Volvo Car India on Thursday said it will increase prices of its three models -- XC90, XC60 and XC40 Recharge -- by up to 1.8 per cent with effect from November 25 in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.

The prices of the S90 Petrol Mild-Hybrid, and XC40 Petrol Mild-Hybrid however remain unchanged.

The ex-showroom price of XC40 Recharge will rise to Rs 56.9 lakh from Rs 55.9 lakh currently. Similarly, prices of XC 60 will rise to Rs 66.5 lakh and that of XC90 to Rs 96.5 lakh from Rs 94.9 lakh earlier.

Continued disruption of global supply chains leading to higher logistic costs has led to an increase in input costs, the Swedish carmaker said in a statement.

The company, however, is committed to price protection of customers who have booked their cars till today, it added.

All bookings from Friday will attract new prices, the automaker stated.

"The rising global inflation has forced us to share some of the rising input cost with our consumers," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Volvo Car

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.