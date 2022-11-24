Volvo Car India to hike prices up to 1.8% to offset rising input costs

-
-
Luxury car maker Volvo Car India on Thursday said it will increase prices of its three models -- XC90, XC60 and XC40 Recharge -- by up to 1.8 per cent with effect from November 25 in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.
The prices of the S90 Petrol Mild-Hybrid, and XC40 Petrol Mild-Hybrid however remain unchanged.
The ex-showroom price of XC40 Recharge will rise to Rs 56.9 lakh from Rs 55.9 lakh currently. Similarly, prices of XC 60 will rise to Rs 66.5 lakh and that of XC90 to Rs 96.5 lakh from Rs 94.9 lakh earlier.
Continued disruption of global supply chains leading to higher logistic costs has led to an increase in input costs, the Swedish carmaker said in a statement.
The company, however, is committed to price protection of customers who have booked their cars till today, it added.
All bookings from Friday will attract new prices, the automaker stated.
"The rising global inflation has forced us to share some of the rising input cost with our consumers," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:50 IST
