Public App raises Rs 300 crore from A91 Partners, existing investors

Social networking firm Public App on Wednesday said it has secured Rs 300 crore in funding from A91 Partners and existing investors.

It had raised Rs 260 crore in funding led by Addition, SIG and Tanglin Venture Partners six months ago.

"We are very excited to have A91 Partners join us in our journey towards building the world's largest location-based social network,"Azhar Iqubal, Founder & CEO, Public App, said in a statement.

The company claims that political leaders, government authorities, media houses and citizen journalists are using the app to connect with communities.

"With more than 5 crore active users in India, we first aim to connect the hyper-local communities of Bharat and later make the product Global," Iqubal said.

