JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News

Adani Green Energy to buy 74.94 MW solar projects of Sterling and Wilson
Business Standard

Public App raises Rs 300 crore from A91 Partners, existing investors

Social networking firm Public App on Wednesday said it has secured Rs 300 crore in funding from A91 Partners and existing investors

Topics
Indian startups

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Robust foreign inflows, fundraising by banks help rupee fight August curse
Indian rupee banknotes

Social networking firm Public App on Wednesday said it has secured Rs 300 crore in funding from A91 Partners and existing investors.

It had raised Rs 260 crore in funding led by Addition, SIG and Tanglin Venture Partners six months ago.

"We are very excited to have A91 Partners join us in our journey towards building the world's largest location-based social network,"Azhar Iqubal, Founder & CEO, Public App, said in a statement.

The company claims that political leaders, government authorities, media houses and citizen journalists are using the app to connect with communities.

"With more than 5 crore active users in India, we first aim to connect the hyper-local communities of Bharat and later make the product Global," Iqubal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, March 24 2021. 11:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.