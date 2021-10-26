PVR Cinemas forays into cleaning and disinfection services business

The country's largest film exhibitor on Tuesday announced its foray into the customised cleaning and disinfecting services business under its newly-launched vertical V-Pristine.

Through V-Pristine, will provide its solutions to both commercial and residential segments, extending the same quality and standards that the customer is used to at its premium cinema halls, it said.

The company expects to cater to the growing demand for safety and hygiene products and services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new venture is like a startup and the result of the innovations which the firm had planned when last year the film exhibition industry was closed and PVR was fighting to be relevant, the company's CEO Gautam Dutta said.

"A year back, right in the middle of COVID, when the cinema was closed and revenue was down, we needed to come up with some ideas where the brand can continue to do some business and be relevant to the consumers. We have done workshops focusing on the core strength of PVR," Dutta told PTI.

The company focused on its strength and launched several new initiatives which were out-of-the-box, such as microwave popcorn 'Popmagic', which PVR is now retailing on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Swiggy and Zomato.

It has also launched a cloud kitchen business and served its customer through online aggregators.

"The third one was V-Pristine. We have seen a huge positive strength in our trained people, who always make our huge properties shine. We were not in housekeeping but in the domain on cinema care...," he said, adding PVR realised its potential in the segment and decided to extend its impeccable housekeeping standards beyond cinemas.

Currently, V-Pristine is available in Delhi-NCR and has covered over 1,000 residences and offices in the first phase of trials covering six months.

"The company now aims to expand the services to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata shortly," the company said.

V-Pristine has also partnered with MyGate, the country's largest community app, which serves over 25,000 gated communities and 3.5 million homes.

