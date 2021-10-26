PVR Cinemas forays into cleaning and disinfection services business

-
ALSO READ
PVR Saket, India's first multiplex, reopens after a swanky makeover
Analysts bullish on PVR on long-term growth outlook
PVR reports Q1 net loss of Rs 219.55 cr due to Covid induced lockdown
Businesswise, we are hopping across boundaries of the box: PVR CEO and MD
Will look at expansion, capital outlay next year: PVR's Sanjeev Kumar Bijli
-
The country's largest film exhibitor PVR Cinemas on Tuesday announced its foray into the customised cleaning and disinfecting services business under its newly-launched vertical V-Pristine.
Through V-Pristine, PVR Cinemas will provide its solutions to both commercial and residential segments, extending the same quality and standards that the customer is used to at its premium cinema halls, it said.
The company expects to cater to the growing demand for safety and hygiene products and services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This new venture is like a startup and the result of the innovations which the firm had planned when last year the film exhibition industry was closed and PVR was fighting to be relevant, the company's CEO Gautam Dutta said.
"A year back, right in the middle of COVID, when the cinema was closed and revenue was down, we needed to come up with some ideas where the brand can continue to do some business and be relevant to the consumers. We have done workshops focusing on the core strength of PVR," Dutta told PTI.
The company focused on its strength and launched several new initiatives which were out-of-the-box, such as microwave popcorn 'Popmagic', which PVR is now retailing on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Swiggy and Zomato.
It has also launched a cloud kitchen business and served its customer through online aggregators.
"The third one was V-Pristine. We have seen a huge positive strength in our trained people, who always make our huge properties shine. We were not in housekeeping but in the domain on cinema care...," he said, adding PVR realised its potential in the segment and decided to extend its impeccable housekeeping standards beyond cinemas.
Currently, V-Pristine is available in Delhi-NCR and has covered over 1,000 residences and offices in the first phase of trials covering six months.
"The company now aims to expand the services to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata shortly," the company said.
V-Pristine has also partnered with MyGate, the country's largest community app, which serves over 25,000 gated communities and 3.5 million homes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU