Tech major Cisco unveils new features for enriching Webex experience

Tech major on Tuesday announced the launch of Webex Hologram, along with new features like Webex interoperability with platforms like and Teams as part of its efforts to offer a comprehensive end-to-end hybrid work solution.

Webex offers a suite of tools and features to help users to collaborate and engage. More than 1,000 new features were added to Webex over the past 12 months to improve the work experience in a hybrid environment that has been adopted by enterprises globally on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

has announced new features across its Webex ecosystem ahead of its WebexOne 2021 event. The US-based company has unveiled a preview of its next-generation hybrid work collaboration product - Webex Hologram - that takes advantage of Augmented Reality (AR) headsets to combine feature rich Webex meeting functionality with immersive 3D holograms.

Webex Hologram represents a large step toward our mission of delivering a work experience so seamless that there is no gap between virtual and in-person collaboration, Security and Collaboration Executive Vice President and GM Jeetu Patel told reporters in a briefing.

Webex Hologram is compatible with industry-leading AR headsets such as Magic Leap and HoloLens.

One of the new features introduced for Webex helps optimise voice to ensure that all participants can be heard clearly, regardless of how far they are from a conference phone device. Speaker selectivity will also help differentiate intended speech from background noise to remove distracting sounds.

Besides, new Webex Collaboration Insights features will help teams combat common workforce fatigue and empower personal well-being. Well-being and Cohesion features in Personal Insights will give teams an anonymous view into work time patterns, sentiment ratings and focus time goals. A manager, for example, can see a spike in team members working late in the evening and low rankings, and proactively address how to alleviate this.

"Technology has many powers, and the greatest of all is its ability to connect people and level the playing field for so many across the globe," Patel said.

"Our new Webex innovations mark a significant step forward in helping our customers unlock the potential of their hybrid workforces enabling them to collaborate in new ways and drive inclusive experience, he added.

The new tools will also bring in enhanced camera intelligence. New people focus camera capabilities, which will be available in December, will provide better clarity and optimised visuals of in-room attendees' facial gestures and body language. Cisco is also bringing in new Webex hardware, including a luxury business headset in partnership with Bang & Olufsen.

Following the acquisitions of Socio Labs and Slido, Cisco is unveiling an expanded Webex Events portfolio to help organisations power hybrid events of all types and sizes from webinars to multisession events and conferences.

Customers can host up to 10,000 attendees in webinar mode and one lakh in webcast mode via Webex Webinars.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)