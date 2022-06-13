Queuebuster raises Rs 63 cr from Omidyar, Chiratae, Flourish Ventures

-
ALSO READ
IMF names UC Berkeley's Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as next chief economist
Some hedge funds face steep losses after betting on the hot sectors
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre tests Covid positive after trip
Microfinance sector's contribution to GVA to be 2.7-3.5% by 2025-26: Study
Sa-Dhan introduces credit assessment framework for microfinance borrowers
-
Queuebuster, a mobile point of sale application targeted at merchants, on Monday announced a Rs 63.3 crore fundraise from Chiratae Ventures, Omidyar Network India and Flourish Ventures.
DMI Alternative Investment Fund (the Sparkle Fund) and Unaprime Investment Advisors (an exclusive banker to Queuebuster) also participated in this funding round, a statement said.
The 2016-founded company will use the funds to focus on merchant growth, product enhancements and scaling of its distribution network, it said.
The app helps merchants manage billing, inventory, 'khata' (daily ledger), online shop and loyalty programmes for customers.
It has onboarded over 20,000 merchants, including neighbourhood shops and also consumer food companies like HUL and ITC, the statement said, adding that it processed over 1.1 million invoices worth over Rs 130 crore in May 2022.
So far, it claims to have recorded more than 12 million invoices worth over Rs 1,000 crore on the app since January 2021.
Our aim is to reach at least 10 million merchants by the year 2025, its founder and chief executive Varun Tangri said.
Amol Warange, a director at Omidyar, said the impact investing firm seeks to improve the financial health and resilience of small businesses, and Queuebuster is aligned with this goal by providing affordable solutions to merchants.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU