RailTel declares interim dividend for FY22; total payout at Rs 56 cr

The RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL) has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 17.5 per cent of paid-up share capital for the financial year 2021-22, a statement from the organisation said on Monday.
The total pay-out of the dividend is around Rs 56 crore, the central government public sector unit under the Ministry of Railways said.
The decision on interim dividend was taken at a meeting of RCIL's board of directors on Monday.
The board has also approved January 21, 2022, as "record date" for the payment of the interim dividend for 2021-22.
"RailTel continues to be a profitable company since (financial year) FY 2006-07. Despite the challenge posed by the Covid pandemic, RailTel managed to make rapid growth and recorded its highest ever consolidated income in FY 2020-21 of Rs 1,411 crore, a growth of 21 per cent, and achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6 per cent over the past three years," CMD RailTel Puneet Chawla said.
With multiple multi-crore orders, RailTel currently has a healthy order book of Rs 5,300 crore, the CMD said.
"The company is constantly expanding its existing business and constantly exploring new areas and activities to widen its profile. We are glad to share the profit with our shareholders in the form of Dividend. Our endeavour is to continuously enhance shareholder value through sustained good performance," Chawla said.
