Rajasthan govt imposes Rs 27 lakh fine on Vodafone in data leak case

-
ALSO READ
Voda Idea Q1 loss may narrow; fund raising, ARPU growth plan eyed: Analysts
Vodafone Idea Q4 preview: Losses may narrow; commentary on fundraising eyed
Eye on revenue growth, Vodafone Idea revises plans for corporate customers
Banks to discuss next course of action on debt-laden Vodafone Idea
Analysts revise SBI target price post Q1, but Voda Idea overhang remains
-
In its first case it has heard and dealt with under the IT Act 2000, the Rajasthan government on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 27 lakh on telecom company Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on a data leak matter.
Officials told IANS that this was the first case filed under the Act, and it is for the first time when action has been taken by an adjudicating officer who instructed the telecom player to pay the penalty amount to the victim within the stipulated time otherwise interest will be levied.
As per official sources, the mobile SIM of a customer was damaged and he applied for a duplicate. However, his SIM was issued to another customer without any verification by the telecom player, and this individual managed to withdraw Rs 68 lakh from the first customer's account as the mobile SIM was connected with his overdraft facility.
The victim, after five days, was able to access his SIM and then came the messages of money withdrawal from his account. He complained about the matter and claimed compensation, under the IT Act, from the company.
Official sources said that the incident occurred in 2020. A police case was filed and the accused were traced in Alwar and arrested. Out of the Rs 68 lakh, around Rs 44 lakh was returned to the customer. But as the remaining amount was pending, the customer filed a complaint under the IT Act.
The matter was heard by the adjudicating officer, Principal Secretary, IT and Communications, Alok Gupta, who, in his order on Monday, imposed a fine of Rs 27.23 lakh on Vodafone. He ordered the company to give the amount to the aggrieved party within a month, otherwise it will have to pay 10 percent interest per annum, said officials.
--IANS
arc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU