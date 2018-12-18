Rajiv Bakshi named CEO of Reliance Entertainment firm Big Synergy Media

Big Synergy Media, owned by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Entertainment, has appointed as its chief executive officer. Here, Rajiv will take forward the mantle of enhancing multi-platform reach, driving strategic partnerships and developing the original content portfolio.

Bakshi comes in from Intex Technologies, where he was chief marketing officer and led the brand strategy across four business verticals – smart phones, electronics, durables and accessories.

An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Bakshi has over two decades of experience and a proven track record across TV, internet, media, telecom, and consumer durable industries.

Prior to Intex, Bakshi was VP and head products and marketing, India and South Asia at Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific where he steered strategic development and localization initiatives for a multi-channel portfolio for Discovery Channel.

Bakshi said, “I am incredibly excited to join Big Synergy at this stage of the company's evolution into scripted shows, along with the non-scripted content. Content will fuel the next wave of growth in media. India is one of the rare markets where both television broadcast and OTT platforms continue to demonstrate robust growth. I am passionate about transformative disruptions that change consumer behavior and will strive to create a competitive advantage and long-term value for the business and our esteemed clients.”

Shibasish Sarkar, Group COO, Reliance Entertainment, said, “We are happy to have Rajiv on board. He comes with a wealth of experience and domain expertise. With his extensive knowledge across the television and digital medium, we are confident that he will be able to further accelerate the growth of the entertainment sector within the group.”