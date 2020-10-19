Rallis India's PAT falls 2% to Rs 83 cr in Sept quarter, revenue dips 3%

-
ALSO READ
Rallis extends rally ahead of Q4 results; stock zooms 83% from March low
Rallis India leaps 6%, hits record high as Q1 net profit grows 53% YoY
Rallis India Q1 profit after tax rises 53% to Rs 92 cr, revenue up 6%
Infosys Q2 consolidated net up 20.5% YoY at Rs 4,845 cr; ups FY21 guidance
Amazon sees loss in Q2 as it forecasts $4 bn in coronavirus related costs
-
Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Monday posted a 2 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (after exceptional items) to Rs 83 crore during the September 2020 quarter.
The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 85 crore during the corresponding period of 2019-20, Rallis India said in a statement.
The firm's consolidated revenue fell 3 per cent during July-September 2020 to Rs 725 crore, compared with Rs 749 crore in the year-ago period.
Rallis IndiaManaging Director and CEO Sanjiv Lal said, "Gradual return to normalcy and a good monsoon season have led to a favourable momentum for agricultural activities."
He added that even though we are now in the unlock phase, the company continues to prioritise the safety and well-being of its employees. "We have registered an 8 per cent revenue growth during the second quarter for domestic crop care business and a 29 per cent revenue growth in seeds."
Product-specific challenges in the international business resulted in a contraction of 29 per cent year-on-year, he said.
"Strong operating discipline resulted in improved cash from operating activities. Despite COVID-19 challenges, our capex (capital expenditure) programme and focus on new product introduction remain on course," he added.
In the first half of the financial year, the company witnessed a 21 per cent growth in profit after tax (after exceptional items)at Rs 175 crore, compared with Rs 145 crore.
Rallis India recorded a 1 per cent growth in its consolidated revenues during the first half of 2020-21 to Rs 1,388 crore, compared with Rs 1,372 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU