Rana Kapoor-funded firms on shaky ground amid coronavirus pandemic

Even as jailed YES Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu and their three daughters Radha (left), Roshni (right) and Raakhee are under scanner for kickbacks, insider trading and breach of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, questions persist on the future viability of going concerns that their trusts and related companies had funded.

They include at least a dozen ventures that employ as many as 2,000 people. The collection of mostly small and medium sized businesses is a hotchpotch of ventures and include design schools, schools, villas for hire in Goa and a country club in ...