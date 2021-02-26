Realty firm DLF plans to raise up to Rs 395 cr via issue of debentures

-
ALSO READ
Realty major DLF's profit down 48% at Rs 232.14 cr in Sep quarter
DLF: Investors should be cautious given weak demand scenario, downside risk
DLF, Oberoi Realty: Strategy for realty stks as Maharashtra halves premiums
Improving core market, consolidation and REIT listing to fuel gains for DLF
Realty shares rebound after FM announces measures to boost sector
-
Realty firm DLF plans to raise up to Rs 395 crore through issue of debentures.
In a regulatory filing, the company informed that the proposal will be discussed on March 3 at a meeting of the finance committee of the board of directors.
DLF did not disclose where the proceeds from the bond sale will be deployed.
"The company is desirous of offering listed redeemable secured non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 395 crore in one or more tranches...
"and in this regard, a meeting of the finance committee of the board of directors is scheduled to he held on March 3 to consider the said proposal," DLF said.
The company, which is the largest real estate developer in market capitalisation, is constructing many housing and commercial projects across the country.
DLF has a portflio of around 35 million sq ft of commercial properties. It earns a rental income of around Rs 3,500 crore annually.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU