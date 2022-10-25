JUST IN
HSBC Q3 profit slumps 42% on France sale charge, rising bad loans
Business Standard

Recovery in rural India, market share key for Colgate-Palmolive growth

Management optimistic about growth as stock valuation stays unchanged for India's largest oral care company

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

During the second wave, consumers are behaving differently as people are buying more essential supplies online, price inflation in personal care is collapsing. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The September quarter results of Colgate-Palmolive (India), the country’s largest oral care company, were below the Street’s estimates about revenue as the margin performance fell short. The company reported a 2.6 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 1,378 crore, while it was up 15.9 per cent sequentially. Most analysts had pegged estimates at Rs 1,400 crore and believe that the company has likely witnessed a volume decline of 1-2 per cent in the quarter due to rural slowdown and inflation.

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 11:55 IST

