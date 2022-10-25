Recovery in rural India, market share key for Colgate-Palmolive growth

The September quarter results of Colgate-Palmolive (India), the country’s largest oral care company, were below the Street’s estimates about revenue as the margin performance fell short. The company reported a 2.6 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 1,378 crore, while it was up 15.9 per cent sequentially. Most analysts had pegged estimates at Rs 1,400 crore and believe that the company has likely witnessed a volume decline of 1-2 per cent in the quarter due to rural slowdown and .