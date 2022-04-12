redBus launches 'redRail', a standalone lite app for easy train bookings

-
ALSO READ
641 govt websites, social media accounts hacked in last five years: Centre
Tencent-backed Sea's $16-bn crash signals trouble beyond India shutout
Singapore flags concern to India over ban on Sea's game: Report
1 killed, 4 wounded after explosion hits bus in Afghanistan's Kabul
LDF govt to hike bus, auto, taxi fares; private bus owners unhappy
-
With an aim to make the online railway travel booking experience better, online bus ticketing platform redBus on Tuesday launched a standalone lite app called 'redRail.
redRail, which was launched as an in-app feature on redBus late last year, will now be accessible on all mobile devices, including entry-level Android OS smartphones.
"redRail is a rail ticket booking service launched by redBus, in collaboration with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), as the authorised partner. All of IRCTC's scheduled train services, which include about nine million daily seats, are available for booking on the redRail app," Prakash Sangam, CEO of redBus, told IANS.
Sangam mentioned that the app has been designed keeping in view the issues faced by users across the country.
"For example, it is tested to operate smoothly, and book IRCTC Train Tickets, even in low internet bandwidth areas, on phones with low memory configuration and those running older Android versions. In addition to booking and viewing the tickets on the redRail App, customers can also check PNR confirmation status and live location of the train," Sangam said.
"The app will keep the user updated periodically when there is a material change in the ticket confirmation status," he added.
The company said that it plans to soon launch the app in leading Indian languages to help users book travel in their native languages.
--IANS
vc/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU