Refunds given for 99% tickets of flights cancelled during lockdown: IndiGo

-
ALSO READ
Outlook for airlines deteriorating in 202: Global Industry body
United Airlines orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX jets: Report
Five domestic airlines to resume operations from Mumbai airport T1 on Wed
American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of Covid-19 pandemic
Alliance Air launches flights from Bilaspur under UDAN scheme
-
Budget carrier IndiGo said on Wednesday it has processed 99.95 per cent of the total amount owed to passengers whose flights got cancelled during the two-month lockdown beginning March 25 last year.
The Supreme Court had last September instructed all the airlines to fully refund the passengers, whose flights were cancelled during the lockdown period (March 25, 2020 to May 24, 2020), by March 31, 2021.
In a statement, IndiGo said: "Since the resumption of operations in May 2020, IndiGo has been rapidly refunding amounts owed to customers whose flights had been cancelled during the lockdown. The airline has already processed close to Rs 1,030 crore of refunds, which amounts to about 99.95 per cent of the total amount owed to its customers."
The pending credit shells are mostly cash transactions wherein IndiGo is awaiting bank transfer details from the customers, it mentioned.
The two-month lockdown and pandemic-related travel restrictions have badly hit the Indian airlines. Revenues of major Indian scheduled carriers fell from Rs 46,711 crore during April-September 2019 to about Rs 11,810 crore during April-September 2020, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Rajya Sabha last month.
On Wednesday, Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo explained the airline's position.
"As our incoming cash flow through ticket sales got impacted (due to complete halt of operations due to lockdown), we were unable to immediately process refunds for cancelled flights and had to create credit shells for the refunds that were due to our customers," he said.
However, with the resumption of operations and a steady increase in demand for air travel, our priority has been to refund the credit shell amounts in an expedited manner, he noted.
"We are pleased to share that we have disbursed 99.95 per cent credit shell payments and will complete the remaining payments as soon as we receive requisite details from the customers," Dutta mentioned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU