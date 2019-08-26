Regaining glitter in revenue spinning jewellery biz crucial for Titan

At a time when the overall consumption sentiment is weak, elevated gold prices are adding to the woes for gold jewellery majors like Titan Company.

And this is also reflecting on the stock of Titan, which has lost about 16 per cent in the last two months, sharply underperforming the BSE Sensex’s 5 per cent decline during the same period. Though investors’ scepticism on high gold prices hurting jewellery business and weighing on Titan’s earnings holds true for the ongoing quarter, the performance of its jewellery business in the second half of FY20 will be crucial for ...