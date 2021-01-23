Registration of companies up despite Covid-19 pandemic, shows data

-
It seems Covid-induced lockdowns had little impact on the registration of companies. There was a growth of almost 10 per cent in the number of companies registered in calendar year 2020, compared to those in 2019.
Also, 85 per cent fewer companies were closed in the year, compared to those in 2019. There was also a 234 per cent surge in the number of active companies during this period.
Moreover, 5,611 companies struck off earlier by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs because compliance-related lacunae were registered again.
