Reliance Brands signs agreement to retail Tod's in Indian market

has become the official retailer of Tod’s in all categories including footwear, handbags, and accessories in the Indian market.

Tod’s has been operational in India since 2008 with mono-brand stores in DLF Emporio, New Delhi, and Palladium, Mumbai, and multi-brand e-commerce platform Ajio Luxe, said in its release.

The management of the existing channels will be taken over by and the focus will be on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market and strengthening their digital presence.

“Tod’s has crafted a unique space for itself at the global luxury front. A name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigné materials, we are thrilled to partner with the brand to uphold its core values of exceptional quality, craftsmanship and effortless elegance in the Indian market,” said Darshan Mehta, managing director of Reliance Brands, in the release.

Reliance Brands is a subsidiary of Ventures and was set up to launch and build global brands in the luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.

Carlo Alberto Beretta, Tod’s general manager, said: “We are pleased to partner with the country’s leading luxury retailer as we believe that our common passion for quality and a modern and sophisticated lifestyle will allow us fully to express the potential of this important partnership.”

Reliance Brands’ current portfolio of brand partnerships include Armani Exchange, Bally, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, and West Elm.

Reliance Brands operates 1,937 doors, split into 732 stores and 1,205 shop-in-shops.

In 2019, Reliance Brands marked its first international foray by acquiring British toy retailer .

has 213 doors in 15 countries.