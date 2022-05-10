Reliance Brands signs agreement to retail Tod's in Indian market

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Brands signs franchise agreement with Italian luxury brand Tod's
New launch trajectory key driver for DLF, buy on dips, say experts
Myntra forays into luxury segment, unveils Myntra Luxe on its app
DLF net profit falls 16% to Rs 379 cr in Q3, revenue flat at Rs 1,550 cr
Brands are betting big on fashion and collaborating with designers
-
Reliance Brands has become the official retailer of Tod’s in all categories including footwear, handbags, and accessories in the Indian market.
Tod’s has been operational in India since 2008 with mono-brand stores in DLF Emporio, New Delhi, and Palladium, Mumbai, and multi-brand e-commerce platform Ajio Luxe, Reliance Brands said in its release.
The management of the existing channels will be taken over by Reliance Brands and the focus will be on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market and strengthening their digital presence.
“Tod’s has crafted a unique space for itself at the global luxury front. A name that conjures images of luxe leathers and soigné materials, we are thrilled to partner with the brand to uphold its core values of exceptional quality, craftsmanship and effortless elegance in the Indian market,” said Darshan Mehta, managing director of Reliance Brands, in the release.
Reliance Brands is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures and was set up to launch and build global brands in the luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.
Carlo Alberto Beretta, Tod’s general manager, said: “We are pleased to partner with the country’s leading luxury retailer as we believe that our common passion for quality and a modern and sophisticated lifestyle will allow us fully to express the potential of this important partnership.”
Reliance Brands’ current portfolio of brand partnerships include Armani Exchange, Bally, Versace, Villeroy & Boch, and West Elm.
Reliance Brands operates 1,937 doors, split into 732 stores and 1,205 shop-in-shops.
In 2019, Reliance Brands marked its first international foray by acquiring British toy retailer Hamleys.
Hamleys has 213 doors in 15 countries.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU