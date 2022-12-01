JUST IN
Business Standard

Reliance Capital bids 70% lower than independent valuation reports

In November last year, the Reserve Bank of India had sent the company to debt resolution after it defaulted on its loans worth Rs 24,000 crore

Topics
Reliance Captial | valuation | Bankruptcy

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Capital
While Duff and Phelps estimated Reliance Capitals valuation at Rs 12,500 crores, the RBSAâ€™s pegged the company liquidation value at Rs 13,200 crores

The auction of bankrupt Reliance Capital has hit a roadblock with the independent valuation reports by Duff and Phelps and RBSA Advisors valuing the company at 70 per cent higher than the offers received from potential acquirers.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 20:05 IST

