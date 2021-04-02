Airtel commissions captive solar power plant for data centres in UP

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel blames contentious privacy policy wording on clerical error
Bharti Airtel losses narrow to Rs 763 cr in Sept quarter; revenue up 22%
Bharti Airtel says it is planning to exit the Ghanaian telecom market
Bernstein initiates coverage on Bharti Airtel with an 'outperform' rating
Airtel believes ARPU will reach Rs 200 levels in few months: Report
-
In line with its aim to expand green energy footprint, telecom operator Bharti Airtel has commissioned a captive solar power plant to meet the energy needs of its core and edge data centres in Uttar Pradesh, according to a company statement.
The facility in Tilhar (Shahjahanpur, UP) is the first of the two solar plants being set up by Airtel in partnership with AMP Energy.
The second plant at Begampur, is expected to go live in the next quarter. This will provide a major boost to Airtel's initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint.
"... Bharti Airtel... has commissioned a 14 MWp captive solar power plant to meet the energy requirements of its core and edge data centres in Uttar Pradesh," the statement said.
Airtel had acquired a 26 per cent equity stake in AMP Solar Evolution as part of its commitment to green energy-based solutions.
Data Centres, which play a key role in the digital ecosystem, have large power requirements.
'Nxtra by Airtel' currently operates 10 large and 120 edge data centres across India. In FY 2022, it aims to meet over 50 per cent of its power input through renewable energy sources and contribute to Airtel's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.
"As a responsible corporate, green energy is a top agenda for Airtel. We take pride in being ahead of the curve when it comes to implementing sustainability initiatives," said Rajesh Tapadia, CEO Nxtra Data.
Airtel will continue to drive its commitment to reducing carbon footprint through multiple interventions, Tapadia added.
"Airtel is aligned to the Paris Climate Accord. It benchmarks against global standards and transparently publishes the progress it makes against the targets it has set itself," the statement said adding the company is proactively deploying clean fuel-based power solutions for its towers, data centres, switching centers and other facilities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU