Bajaj Auto reports sale of 3,69,448 units in March amid Covid-19 disruption

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto reports 11% rise in sales to 372,532 units in December 2020
Bajaj Auto sales rise 5% to 4,22,240 units in Nov, domestic sales dip 4%
Bajaj Auto sales up 6% to 3,75,017 units in February, two-wheeler biz up 7%
Bajaj Auto logs 8% rise in sales in Jan, two-wheeler export up by 30%
Auto sales take fast lane in Dec; carmakers see double-digit rise in sales
-
Bajaj Auto on Friday said its total sales stood at 3,69,448 units in March.
The Pune-based company had dispatched 2,42,575 units in March 2020, amid COVID-19 led disruptions.
The company's total domestic sales last month stood at 1,98,551 units while the same was at 1,16,541 units in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.
Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales were at 3,30,133 units last month. It had dispatched 2,10,976 units in March 2020.
Overall commercial vehicles sales stood at 39,315 units in March. The company had dispatched 31,599 units in the year-ago period.
Bajaj Auto said its total exports last month were at 1,70,897 units. It had shipped 1,26,034 units in March 2020.
For the 2020-21 fiscal, the company reported sales of 39,72,914 units, down 14 per cent from 46,15,212 units in 2019-20.
Domestic sales declined 21 per cent to 19,18,667 units in the last fiscal as compared with 24,44,107 units in the 2019-20 financial year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU