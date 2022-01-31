Reliance inks deal with designer Rahul Mishra to launch ready-to-wear brand

Retail giant Limited (RBL) on Monday said it has inked a deal with designer Rahul Mishra to launch ready-to-wear business through a 60:40 joint venture.

RBL, which will hold 60 per cent in the venture for an undisclosed amount, plans to open flagship stores in major capitals within the next five years.

“Rahul Mishra’s flawless contemporary design sense and stunningly intricate pieces have spotlighted Indian expertise in crafts globally. Accompanied with his expertise in leveraging international forums to accelerate brand building and creating a global customer base, it’s the perfect secret sauce to co-create a global brand. It’s a strategic part of our ongoing commitment to nurture Indian art and culture.” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Rahul Mishra will lead the creative direction of the new brand as creative director.

“We are excited to have the wonderful opportunity via this JV to partner with the market leader that brings with it a strong know-how in management of the luxury and retail landscape.

The care they take to nurture the growth of some of the world’s best luxury brands, their understanding of every aspect of the business process resonates with our vision for growing the vistas for Rahul Mishra Design House. Reflecting on the critical and commercial success of Rahul Mishra couture collections, it has been our desire to equally focus on ready to wear business and extend our universe by democratising the cultivated by us. With this partnership for the new brand, we are sure of achieving mindful growth while giving the process its due attention and care,” said Mishra.

RBL has launched global brands in luxury to premium segment across fashion and lifestyle. It also has equity investments in Indian couture brands Manish Malhotra and Raghavendra Rathore.