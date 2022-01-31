Reliance inks deal with designer Rahul Mishra to launch ready-to-wear brand

-
ALSO READ
Picking the right sports gear to enhance your fitness performance
How are traditional distributers competing with big brands?
TMS Ep64: Investment advisors, Puneet Nanda, US Fed, RT-PCR & RAT
Mensa Brands acquires online kidswear firm LilPicks for unknown sum
Trifecta Capital raises second venture fund in a year with $100-mn corpus
-
Retail giant Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) on Monday said it has inked a deal with designer Rahul Mishra to launch ready-to-wear business through a 60:40 joint venture.
RBL, which will hold 60 per cent in the venture for an undisclosed amount, plans to open flagship stores in major fashion capitals within the next five years.
“Rahul Mishra’s flawless contemporary design sense and stunningly intricate pieces have spotlighted Indian expertise in crafts globally. Accompanied with his expertise in leveraging international fashion forums to accelerate brand building and creating a global customer base, it’s the perfect secret sauce to co-create a global brand. It’s a strategic part of our ongoing commitment to nurture Indian art and culture.” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.
Rahul Mishra will lead the creative direction of the new brand as creative director.
“We are excited to have the wonderful opportunity via this JV to partner with the market leader Reliance Brands that brings with it a strong know-how in management of the luxury and retail landscape.
The care they take to nurture the growth of some of the world’s best luxury brands, their understanding of every aspect of the business process resonates with our vision for growing the vistas for Rahul Mishra Design House. Reflecting on the critical and commercial success of Rahul Mishra couture collections, it has been our desire to equally focus on ready to wear business and extend our universe by democratising the fashion cultivated by us. With this partnership for the new brand, we are sure of achieving mindful growth while giving the process its due attention and care,” said Mishra.
RBL has launched global brands in luxury to premium segment across fashion and lifestyle. It also has equity investments in Indian couture brands Manish Malhotra and Raghavendra Rathore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU