Reliance Jio 4G download speed dips in December but still tops Trai chart

Reliance Jio's declined by about 8 per cent in December to 18.7 per second (mbps) but still continued to lead the chart for the past 12 months in a row, according data published by telecom regulator

Jio network recorded an average of 20.3 in November.

Performance of Bharti Airtel's network marginally improved in December to 9.8 from 9.7 in November, according to the data published by the (Trai) on

Though and Cellular have merged their businesses and now operate as Idea, published their network performance separately.

on network declined slightly to 6.3 mbps from 6.8 mbps in November, while that of dipped to 6 mbps from 6.2 mbps.

Idea, however, continued to top the chart in terms of 4G despite dip in network performance. The on network declined to 5.3 mbps in December from 5.6 mbps in November.

The download speed plays an important role when a user watches any video, browse the internet, access e-mails; and a good is required when a user wants to share data such as images, videos and any other files through e-mail or

Vodafone continued to show improvement and recorded increase in upload speed at 5.1 mbps in December from 4.9 mbps in November.

Jio upload speed declined to 4.3 mbps in December from 4.5 mbps in November.

Airtel, too, recorded marginal dip in upload speed at 3.9 mbps from 4 mbps during the months under review.

Both Jio and Idea have continued to maintain their leadership in their respective segments for the past several months.

The average speed is computed by based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.