Power System Operation Corporation renamed to Grid Controller of India

The Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India) operates the national load despatch centre (NLDC) and five regional load despatch centres (RLDCs)

Power Sector | clean energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's national grid operator 'Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO)' on Monday announced that it has changed its name to 'Grid Controller of India Ltd'.

The name has been changed to reflect the critical role of grid operators in ensuring integrity, reliability, economy, resilience and sustainable operation of the Indian electricity grid, a statement said.

The change in name as 'Grid Controller of India Ltd' is a welcome step as it has unique position at the heart of India's energy system connecting people to the energy they use, it stated.

"It (Grid Controller of India Ltd) explains the functions performed by the grid managers in the country at national and regional levels," said S R Narasimhan, Chairman & Managing Director, Grid Controller of India Ltd, in the statement.

"The change in name is also to reflect who we are and the role we play in clean energy transition. We continue to be driven by our vision i.e. 'to be a global institution of excellence for reliable & resilient power systems, fostering efficient electricity markets, promoting economy and sustainability' with a renewed vigour," he added.

The Grid Controller of India Limited (Grid-India) operates the national load despatch centre (NLDC) and five regional load despatch centres (RLDCs).

The Grid-India is also designated as the nodal agency for major reforms in the power sector such as implementation and operation of Green Energy Open Access Portal, Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Mechanism, transmission pricing, short-term open access in transmission, deviation settlement mechanism, Power System Development Fund (PSDF), etc.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 19:19 IST

