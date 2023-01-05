JUST IN
Govt to release norms to support startups' innovation in technical textiles
Business Standard

Reliance Jio to be official mobile partner of Manchester City in India

Man City's OTT platform CITY+ will be integrated into the JioTV platform and provide exclusive content to Indian viewers

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Jio has signed a partnership with British football club Manchester City (Man City) to become its official mobile communications network partner in India. Man City's OTT platform CITY+ will be integrated into the JioTV platform and provide exclusive content to Indian viewers, the company said on Thursday.

The content will also include match highlights, live Manchester City Women's team and Elite Development squad fixtures, matchday content and City Studio's documentaries.

"We are excited to announce Jio's exclusive partnership with Manchester City in India through which we will present City fans with experiences through a multitude of digitally powered immersive initiatives. We believe both brands share similar values of bringing transformational impact to their communities and through this partnership, we endeavour to bring the best of football to the sports communities and Man City fans in India," said Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

The partnership was enabled and supported by the sports, lifestyle and entertainment company, RISE Worldwide. It also comes under the Reliance Group.

"The Club has a passionate and growing fanbase in India and we are continually exploring new ways to provide greater fan experiences for our followers in the region and around the globe, particularly within the digital and technology space. We look forward to working with Jio as we develop these opportunities throughout the partnership," said Ferran Soriano, chief executive officer at City Football Group.

In addition to the Jio brand featuring across the club's in-stadia and digital assets, as part of the new deal Jio's associate brands, RISE and Viacom18 will also leverage several partnership rights across their football and sports offerings.

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 17:20 IST

