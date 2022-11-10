JUST IN
Samvardhana Motherson Q2 net profit rises to Rs 288 crore on strong sales
Business Standard

Balaji Telefilms posts smaller Q2 loss at Rs 18.47 cr, TV segment improves

Balaji Telefilms, which provides content to TV channels such as Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV, said it will focus on reducing its cash burn

Topics
Balaji Telefilms | Q2 results

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Sameer
The company's revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 164 crore, with commissioned programmes accounting for most of it

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian media and entertainment company Balaji Telefilms Ltd reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday on the back of improved performance by the company's television segment.

The Mumbai-based company reported a consolidated net loss of 184.7 million Indian rupees ($2.26 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 391.6 million rupees a year earlier.

Balaji Telefilms, which provides content to TV channels such as Star Plus, Colors and Zee TV, said it will focus on reducing its cash burn.

The company's revenue from operations more than doubled to 1.64 billion rupees, with commissioned programmes accounting for most of it.

Revenue at the company's digital arm ALTBalaji fell 70% to 56.4 million rupees, hurt by tough competition from streaming giants Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix Inc and Amazon Inc's Prime Video.

($1 = 81.6880 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 19:14 IST

