Reliance refers to start-up playbook to grow Jio into internet behemoth

If there is one thing that Reliance Industries took from the start-up playbook, it is how to grow fast inorganically. Its telecom subsidiary Jio has now metamorphosed into a full-blown internet services venture, with offerings in video and music streaming, cable, payments and messaging, thanks to a string of acquisitions the Mukesh Ambani-led company sealed in the past two years.

Last week, Reliance unveiled its next big offering. JioMart, which was launched in Mumbai, is Jio’s long anticipated e-commerce venture and is expected to disrupt the status quo in market dominated by ...