Relocation startup HappyLocate to hire 600 employees this financial year

Tech-based one-stop relocation platform HappyLocate on Tuesday said it is planning to hire over 600 employees this financial year in line with its expansion plans.
This hiring will be across six departments: sales, HR, accounts, operations, marketing and technology, HappyLocate said in a statement.
With these expansion plans, HappyLocate intends to expand its presence across the country and has mapped out a plan to create new employment opportunities for 600 employees in FY23, it added.
"As a company, we strive to promote equality and continue to unlock the great talent that exists inside and outside our organisation. We are looking to hire people, both from metros or tier II and III cities, who can fit perfectly in our dynamic culture.
"We hire people irrespective of their gender and the cities that they belong to and will continue hiring those who can help us with distinct ideas and can take us to the next level of growth, HappyLocate Chief Business officer and co-founder Sainadh Duvvuru said.
HappyLocate has recently raised its Pre-series-A funding led by Inflection Point Ventures and has plans to raise its Series A funding by the end of 2022.
The company has also marked its presence globally and recently started offering services in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Japan and Singapore.
