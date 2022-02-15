JUST IN
Infosys BPM plans to hire 400 skilled workers in Costa Rica

Ride-hailing giant Didi to cut up to 20% jobs before Hong Kong listing

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global plans to reduce its overall headcount by as much as 20 per cent

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global plans to reduce its overall headcount by as much as 20 per cent as the troubled tech firm pushes ahead with plans to transfer its stock-market listing to Hong Kong, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Most of the company’s core businesses will be affected by the cuts, which are aimed at reducing expenses ahead of the Hong Kong listing, the people said.

