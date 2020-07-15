RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani to detail post-Covid business plan at AGM

is likely to announce plans of leveraging recent partnerships with global technology giants like as well as a vision to maximise oil to chemical conversion at his flagship Reliance Industries' annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, analysts said.

Ambani, 63, may at the company's first online AGM also give a sneak preview of his vision for decarbonisation of energy molecules to create value-added products with almost no carbon emissions.

Strategic direction post-Covid-19 and further details on asset monetisation are key expectations from the 43rd AGM of RIL, analysts said.

The AGM is "expected to report on progress on asset monetisation (InvITs and stake sale in O2C business), more details on strategic partnerships in digital business, growth plans on financial vertical, oil to chemical integration progress and new technologies," Morgan Stanley said.





Ambani had at the last AGM on August 12, 2019, announced plans to sell stake in RIL's technology venture as well as in its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business to help become net debt-free by March 2021.



The net debt-free status has been achieved much ahead of the deadline thanks to Rs 1.18 trillion amassed through the sale of 25.24 per cent in Jio Platforms . "We expect investor focus to be on asset monetisation details especially on telecom InvITs and Saudi Aramco stake sale; capital allocation and growth strategy post-Covid; plans to leverage the partnerships with global technology peers and integrate its retail, digital and financials business; details on oil to chemicals integration and expansion of oil retail and new energy business with BP," Morgan Stanley said.

Over the past three years, Ambani focussed on de-leveraging, asset monetisation and strategic direction for various business lines.