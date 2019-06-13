RIL, HDFC among 57 Indian companies on Forbes magazine's Global 2000 list

-
As many as 57 Indian companies figure in Forbes magazine's list of the world's 2000 largest public companies, with HDFC Ltd being named among the top ten consumer finance firms.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) topped the list for the seventh year in a row. Reliance Industries was the top-ranked Indian company (ranked 71st globally).
In the oil and gas sector, Royal Dutch Shell is ranked first and Reliance Industries is ranked 11th. In the consumer financial sector, American Express has topped the chart while HDFC Ltd is ranked 7th.
On the overall Global 2000 list, HDFC is ranked 332nd.
Out of the 61 countries represented on the list, the US accounts for the largest number of 575 companies, followed by China and Hong Kong (309) and Japan (223).
In the overall top-ten, ICBC is followed by JP Morgan, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of America, Apple, Ping An Insurance Group, Bank of China, Royal Dutch Shell and Wells Fargo.
From India, Reliance Industries is the only one in the overall top-200 list. The company is followed by HDFC Bank at 209th, ONGC at 220th, Indian Oil at 288th and HDFC Ltd at 332nd place.
While TCS, ICICI Bank, L&T, SBI and NTPC also figure among the top-500 companies, other Indian companies in the overall 'Global 2000' list include Tata Steel, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Infosys, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, JSW Steel, PowerGrid, Hindalco, HCL Tech, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, GAIL, PNB, Grasim, Bank of Baroda, Power Finance and Canara Bank.
