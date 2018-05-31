Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus in pictures: Launch, price, design, specs

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus: Launch
Royal Enfield launched the Classic 500 Pegasus edition in India on May 30, a limited version of its Classic 500 motorcycle. The sale of the limited edition motorcycle will be carried on company's website exclusively. Registrations have begun from May 30 and online bookings will commence on June 10,2018.
Pegasus: A memento from the history of Royal Enfield
The design of the RE Classic 500 Pegasus is inspired by the RE/WD 125 , a resilient 125cc motorcycle, which deployed during World War II behind the enemy lines via to provide communications and mobility support for the regiment called Airborne Pegasus Regiment. The RE/WD 125 is fondly recalled as ‘The Flying Flea’ by the men who rode it.
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus: Technical specifications
The motorcycle has dimensions of 2140x790x1090 and is powered by 499cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The engine produces a horsepower of 27.6 hp at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The bike has a kerb weight of 194 kg and a 5-speed gearbox.
How is Pegasus different from other Royal Enfield Classic 500 edition?
The Royal Enfield Pegasus Edition has the same engine as that of Royal Enfield Classic 500. The chassis, brakes, and tires remain are also not different from the Classic 500. The design, however, is inspired by the Flying Flea bike, used in World War II.
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus: Price and availability
Only 250 units, of the total 1000 globally available units, of the 500 Pegasus motorcycle will be sold in India. The on-road price for Mumbai is Rs. 2.49 lakh. The price includes a helmet, the canvas panniers, and a Pegasus shirt. Also, the limited edition motorcycle will be available only in Service Brown colour.