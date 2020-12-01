Royal Enfield domestic sales up marginally in November, exports double

-
Royal Enfield has reported a marginal growth in domestic sales in November, to 59,084 units from 58,292 units in November 2019. Exports rose by 122 per cent to 4,698 units from 2,119 units.
Total sales in November 2020 rose by six per cent to 63,782 units from 60,411 units.
During the current fiscal total sales dropped by 30 per cent to 3,38,461 units from 482,673 units November 2019.
Domestic sales dropped by 48 per cent to 3,18,287 units from 453,052 in 2019-20, while exports dropped by 60 per cent to 20,174 units from 29,621 units, a year ago.
