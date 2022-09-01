JUST IN
Windfall tax: Reliance Industries shares fall 3%; ONGC, Vedanta too decline
Royal Enfield's total sales jump 53% to 70,112 units in August

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported a 53 per cent increase in total sales at 70,112 units in August, 2022.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported a 53 per cent increase in total sales at 70,112 units in August, 2022.

The company had sold 45,860 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 62,236 units as against 38,572 units in August 2021, registering a growth of 61 per cent, it added.

Exports grew by 8.1 per cent at 7,876 units last month as compared to 7,288 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said the company witnessed incremental volumes following the launch of its new bike Hunter 350 early last month and sales of the model will start across several international markets in the coming months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 20:18 IST

