Royal Enfield to tap into all relevant markets globally over next decade

Royal Enfield, the motorcycle making arm of Eicher Motors, envisages being present in all the relevant markets of the world over the next decade, as part of its strategy to straddle the midsize segment of the motorcycle market globally, said company’s top official. “Our main objective is to become a global player, be present in all the relevant markets around the world. Wherever there is potential for mid-size, we will be there and will be number one in midsize markets globally.

