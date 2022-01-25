Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hints at electric car launch soon

-
Ola Electric is likely working on an electric car as its CEO and Founder Bhavish Aggarwal has dropped hints of the company's prospective entry into the sector.
Eeplying to a customer on micro-blogging site Twitter, Aggarwal wrote "Next car replacement should be the Ola electric car".
In another post on Tuesday, Aggarwal shared an image of a car.
"Can you guys keep a secret?" he captioned the image.
Meanwhile, Ola Electric on Monday announced it has raised over $200 million from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss, and others.
The latest round values the company at $5 billion.
"We have changed the entire scooter industry and are now looking forward to bringing our innovative products to more two wheeler categories including bikes as well as cars," Aggarwal had said in a statement.
"I thank the investors for their support and look forward to partnering with them to take the EV revolution from India to the world," he added.
Over the last 12 months Ola Electric has built the Future factory which is now producing almost 1,000 units of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters per day, Aggarwal said earlier.
