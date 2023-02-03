S&P Global Ratings revises outlook on Adani Ports, Electricity to negative

S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised outlook on and to negative from stable while affirming the rating.

A US short-seller report alleging significant governance issues for the Adani Group, many of which relate to disclosures and actions at the shareholder level, has triggered a sharp fall in Adani Group entities' equity and bond prices.

The company has responded to the allegations and also decided to return funds from a fully subscribed USD 2.4-billion offer of shares in the promoters' flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd due to market volatility.

"There is a risk that investor concerns about the group's governance and disclosures are larger than we have currently factored into our ratings, or that new investigations and negative market sentiment may lead to increased cost of capital and reduce funding access for rated entities," S&P said in a statement.

As a result, it revised the rating outlook to negative from stable on and .

"We affirmed our issuer and issue ratings on the entities as their business fundamentals remain intact, short-term liquidity is adequate, and debt maturities in the next 12 months are manageable," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)