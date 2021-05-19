S&P revises outlook on Tata Motors to stable on improving underlying demand

-
ALSO READ
Passenger vehicle sales in India up 18% in February, shows SIAM data
Tata Motors reports surprise loss of Rs 7,605 cr in Q4; revenue up 42%
Passenger vehicle sales in India up 11% to 2,76,554 units in January: SIAM
Tata Motors to hike prices of passenger vehicles by up to Rs 26,000
Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices by 1.8% from May 8
-
S & P Global Ratings has affirmed B ratings on Tata Motors and revised outlook to stable on improving underlying demand.
S & P said the company's sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 indicate a material improvement in underlying demand for both commercial vehicles and passenger cars.
The commercial vehicle business reported its strongest quarterly sales since fiscal 2019 while the passenger car business continued to gain market share.
The passenger car business also turned EBITDA positive in fiscal 2021 and EBITDA margin is likely to improve further to mid-single-digit level in fiscal 2022.
"Although the second wave of Covid-19 infections has increased risks around these estimates, our base case assumes operational disruptions will be mainly in the first quarter of fiscal 2022," said S & P.
"We anticipate earnings will recover in the rest of fiscal 2022 as restrictions ease, similar to what we saw after the first wave in fiscal 2021."
The agency estimates earnings at Tata Motors' Indian operations will rise over the period toward fiscal 2019 levels when the company reported EBITDA of over Rs 7,000 crore.
Earnings at UK-based subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Automotive Plc have also been recovering from the second half of fiscal 2021. At the same time, tighter working capital management has kept debt levels in check.
"As such, we forecast Tata Motors' debt-to-EBITDA ratio (adjusted for capitalised development expenses and restructuring costs) will decline to about 4.0x over fiscals 2022 and 2023 from our estimate of 6.0x-6.5x as of March 31," said S & P.
Implementation risks associated with the business transformation at JLR (Project Reimagine) raise uncertainties over the path of deleveraging. However, the risk is captured at the current rating level, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor