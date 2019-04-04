Sajjan Jindal-promoted JSW Group announces entry into steel furniture biz

Sajjan Jindal-promoted Group on Thursday announced its entry into the steel business in order to build the conglomerate’s presence in the consumer-facing segment. Living, which will house the brand, will invest Rs 250 crore in the next five years for expansion.

“We plan to invest Rs 250 crore in the next five years time and operate from 400 stores at a PAN-India level,” said Tarini Jindal Handa, managing director- Living. Jindal added she expects the company to be earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) positive by the end of the current financial year. The company aims to earn a revenue of Rs 250 crore in the next two years time, and take it to Rs 1000 crore in five years, she added.

“This business foray is part of JSW Group’s diversification into consumer-facing businesses. The launch of enables the infrastructure conglomerate to capitalize on the immense growth potential of India’s market which has been recording of 11% in last 5 years," JSW said in its statement on Thursday. The company will sell furniture under the brand name Forma, derived from the word ‘form’.

will sell through an online platform and through offline outlets. at present does not own its exclusive store. “ will look at (own) retail stores only 2023 onwards,” Jindal added. In its statement, the company said JSW is targeting 50 exclusive outlets in the next few years.

India’s furniture market is estimated at approximately $19 billion and growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11 per cent over the last 5 years. “JSW is targeting Forma to be among the top 5 furniture brands in India,” the statement added. Jindal refused to define a specific clientele for the latest offering. In terms of pricing, Jindal expects the products to fall in the ‘affordable premium’ category.

In the last couple of years, the group has been busy re-working its diversification strategy. Last week, JSW Energy called off plans for the electric vehicles business, in which it was earlier planning to invest Rs 6500 crore. Earlier in February, Sajjan Jindal’s son Parth announced expansion plans for the group’s cement business. Parth Jindal is managing director for JSW Cement.

has a presence in steel, power, cement, infrastructure and sports. The group is planning to launch its paints business shortly.