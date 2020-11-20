Samsung maintains top slot in DRAM market in Q3 despite revenue drop

-
ALSO READ
Intel Corp agrees to sell Nand memory unit to SK Hynix for $9 billion
Samsung sells 88 million handsets in Q3, reclaims top spot in India
Samsung likely to post 35% surge in Q3 profit as smartphone sales recover
Samsung's R&D spending rises again in third quarter; jobs at record high
Samsung leads home turf with 67% smartphone market share in second quarter
-
Samsung Electronics suffered a slight drop in its presence in the global DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) market in the third quarter of the year, but maintained its top position.
According to market tracker TrendForce, the South Korean tech giant, also the leader in the NAND flash sector, had a 41.3 per cent share of the global DRAM market in terms of revenue in the July-September period, down 2.2 percentage points from a quarter ago, reports Yonhap news agency.
Samsung's revenue from DRAM chips came to a total of $7.21 billion in the third quarter of 2020, down 3.1 per cent from a quarter earlier, the market tracker said.
SK hynix, Samsung's smaller domestic rival, stayed in the second spot with a 28.2 per cent share, down 1.9 per cent points from a quarter earlier, after its revenue dropped 4.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $4.92 billion.
"Samsung's and SK hynix's quarterly revenues registered a decline because the increases in their respective shipments were marginal and insufficient to compensate for the declines in their respective average selling prices (ASPs)," TrendForce said.
US chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. was the No. 3 player. Its market share jumped to 25 per cent in the third quarter, up 4 per cent points from a quarter earlier, after its revenue soared 21.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $4.3 billion.
"Micron experienced a smaller drop in the ASP for its latest fiscal quarter," TrendForce said. "Furthermore, Micron also benefitted from the substantial increase in bit shipments and the corresponding reduction in the fixed cost per bit."
When it comes to profitability in the third quarter, TrendForce said DRAM suppliers in general were hit by the price decline in the sector with server manufacturers' weak procurement of chips due to excess inventory.
Samsung managed to keep its operating margin at 41 per cent in the third quarter due to its cost optimization efforts, according to TrendForce. However, SK hynix saw its operating margin falling to 29 per cent, down 6 per cent points from a year earlier as server DRAM makes up a substantial share of its product mix, the market researcher said.
Global DRAM revenue increased by only 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter to $17.46 billion in the third quarter. TrendForce expected the DRAM market in the fourth quarter to be similar to the third quarter.
"The persistent weakness of the server DRAM segment will continue to exert downward pressure on the overall ASP of DRAM products," it said. "As such, the fourth quarter of 2020 will again see rising bit shipments and falling prices."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU