Samsung sells 88 million handsets in Q3, reclaims top spot in India

Registering stronger sales of mass-market models in key regions including India, Samsung sold 88 million handsets in the third quarter this year, with more than 90 percent of them being smartphones and nine million tablets, the company informed on Thursday.
In India, it took Samsung two years to recapture the top slot in the smartphone market in the third quarter (July-September period) with 24 per cent share, as the Chinese major Xiaomi logged 23 per cent market share for the second spot, according to a Counterpoint Research report.
Samsung said that the overall market demand increased in the third quarter as stimulus measures helped many economies recover following lockdowns during the second quarter.
"The smartphone sales rose sharply from the previous quarter, with the launch of new flagship models such as the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Z Fold2, as well as stronger sales of mass-market models in key regions including India," the South Korean major informed.
Sales increased in tablets and wearables including the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Watch3 and Buds Live also contributed to the profit growth in the third quarter.
Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the overall market demand is expected to increase QoQ due to strong year-end seasonality and continued recovery in the overall demand.
"However, smartphone sales are expected to decline QoQ due to subsiding effects from new flagship model launches. Higher marketing expenditure to respond to intensifying competition and year-end seasonality is also likely to weigh down profit," the company said.
In 2021, while mobile market demand is expected to increase YoY backed by continuous economic recovery and accelerating migration towards 5G networks, uncertainties persist over the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Mobile Communications Business aims to expand its smartphone sales by strengthening lineup for foldable phones and mass-market 5G models," Samsung said.
In India, riding on multiple strategies including effective supply chain and touching various price points through new launches Samsung became the leading brand in the smartphone market with 32 per cent (year-on-year) growth.
Samsung was also the fastest to recover, surpassing the pre-COVID levels in Q3 2020.
Samsung's aggressive push in online channels, with highest-ever online contribution within its portfolio, also helped it regain its number one spot, Counterpoint said.
