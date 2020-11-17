Samsung's R&D spending rises again in third quarter; jobs at record high

-
ALSO READ
Samsung leads home turf with 67% smartphone market share in second quarter
Samsung Galaxy M21 review: A worthy option among non-Chinese brands
Samsung sees profit decline on weak chip demand after strong Q3 earnings
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may have a smaller price tag than the Note 10
Samsung Galaxy M31s review: Impressive in every respect except performance
-
Samsung Electronics has said its research and development (R&D) spending for the first nine months of the year hit a record high of $14.3 billion amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The figure represented a 600 billion-won increase from a year earlier, and is a more than 5 trillion won increase from its R&D investment tally in the first half of the year, reports Yonhap news agency.
Samsung's R&D investment was equivalent to 9.1 per cent of its sales.
Samsung said on Monday that it registered a total of 4,974 patents in South Korea and 6,321 patents in the United States in the third quarter of the year.
The South Korean tech titan has registered 194,643 patents globally, with 77,016 patents registered in the US.
In the first nine months of the year, Samsung's total capital expenditure reached 25.5 trillion won, up 52 per cent from a year ago.
Samsung expected its capital expenditure for this year to reach 35.2 trillion won, which would be the first time since 2017 for its yearly capital expenditure to surpass the 30-trillion won mark.
The number of Samsung employees in South Korea soared to a record high of 108,998 as of the third quarter, up about 3,700 from last December.
The report showed that Samsung's five major customers in the third quarter were Apple, Best Buy, Deutsche Telekom, Tektronix Hong Kong and Verizon. They accounted 13 per cent of the company's total sales.
In the first half of the year, Huawei was listed as one of Samsung's five major customers, but the Chinese tech firm apparently dropped off the list following US sanctions in the third quarter.
--IANS
wh/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU