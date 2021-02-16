Samsung merges as top tablet vendor in Europe, Middle East, Africa in Q4

-
ALSO READ
Samsung top tablet vendor in Europe, Middle East and Africa in Q2
Samsung logs 10% share of global feature phone market in Q3 this year
Unemployment, diseases emerge top challenges for business leaders: Report
Samsung top player in foldable smartphone market this year: Report
Samsung denies rumours of Galaxy Note series discontinuation from next year
-
Samsung Electronics was the top vendor in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) tablet market in the fourth quarter of 2020, a report showed on Tuesday, amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.
Samsung shipped 4 million tablets in the EMEA market in the October-December period for a 28.1 per cent market share, according to industry researcher International Data Corporation (IDC).
The figures were up from a year ago when the South Korean tech giant shipped 3.2 million tablets for a 24.8 per cent market share.
"Samsung held first position in EMEA due to its positive and strong growth across the region and mainly driven by its presence in digitalisation projects in schools in Central and Eastern European countries," IDC said.
The tablet market in the Central and Eastern Europe region posted 32.3 per cent year-on-year growth, according to IDC, far exceeding that of the Middle East and Africa market's 10.3 per cent year-on-year growth and the Western European market's 7.7 per cent year-on-year growth, reports Yonhap news agency.
Samsung was followed by Apple, which shipped 3.5 million tablets in the EMEA market in the last three months of 2020, up 17.1 per cent from a year ago, for a 24.6 per cent share.
Lenovo Group Ltd. came in third with an 18.3 per cent share after shipping 2.6 million tablets, up 152.8 per cent from a year earlier, while Chinese tech titan Huawei Technologies Co. sat in the fourth spot with a 7.7 per cent share after its tablet shipments declined 20.3 per cent on-year to 1.1 million units.
Microsoft Corp. was the fifth-largest vendor with a 3.2 per cent share with shipments of 461,000 units.
The tablet market in the EMEA region grew 11.7 per cent on-year to 14.6 million units in the fourth quarter of 2020, IDC said.
"Shortages and price increases in notebooks are urging consumers to shift their focus to tablets as lockdowns and stay at home measures remained in place," said Nikolina Jurisic, a senior research manager at IDC Europe. "Online schooling and digitalization projects in education are visible across the region, with the largest recorded in Romania, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and South Africa."
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU