Samsung denies rumours of Galaxy Note series discontinuation from next year

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus may feature thin bezels around flat display
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may have a smaller price tag than the Note 10
Samsung leads home turf with 67% smartphone market share in second quarter
Samsung launching Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S Pen, Note to discontinue
Galaxy Note20 users get premium access to Microsoft apps in India
-
Samsung Electronics has denied rumours that it will discontinue the Galaxy Note series next year, saying the flagship phablet line will live on despite the rise of other premium devices.
Speculation has arisen recently that Samsung may reconfigure its premium smartphone lineup with Galaxy Z foldables and Galaxy S devices after ditching the Galaxy Note family that is highlighted by S-Pen stylus features.
"We are preparing to release the Galaxy Note series next year," a Samsung official told Yonhap news agency on condition of anonymity.
On Wednesday, Samsung's mobile business chief Roh Tae-moon hinted in an editorial that the world's largest smartphone maker intends to support S-Pen stylus in more Galaxy devices in addition to the Galaxy Note phablets.
Industry officials predict that Samsung may make the stylus available for the high-end model of the Galaxy S21 smartphone that is expected to be unveiled in January.
While some people claimed that Roh's latest message points to Samsung's discontinuation of the Galaxy Note series, the official denied such speculation.
"Roh's message does not mean that the Galaxy Note series will be discontinued," the official said.
Samsung first introduced the Galaxy Note series in 2011. The South Korean tech giant has been launching new Galaxy Note models in the second half of the year.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU