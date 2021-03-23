Samsung working on a double-folding smartphone, adding to its line up

-
Samsung is reportedly developing a double-folding phone to add to its lineup of foldable devices.
As per The Verge, the smartphone would fold into three segments using two hinges and could be announced, "as early as the end of this year."
The phone would be the third addition in Samsung's foldable lineup, joining the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, both of which are also expected to appear in new versions this year.
The design is still being finalised, but sources said that its screen could have a more standard 16:9 or 18:9 aspect ratio, making it easier for app makers to design for than the 25:9 screen found on the Z Fold.
It is possible that Samsung is introducing the new type of foldable phone to ease its power users into a transition to the form factor. Samsung said it might be skipping a new Galaxy Note this year but was not exactly clear on why.
There were reports of streamlining its phone offerings and of the global chip shortage, but this could be a test to see if Note users are ready for the fold.
