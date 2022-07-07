Sanjiv Puri elected CII VP for FY23, R Dinesh as President Designate

-
ITC chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri has been elected the Vice President of CII for 2022-23, while TVS Supply Chain Solutions Executive Vice Chairman R Dinesh has become the new President Designate, the industry body said on Thursday.
"Sanjiv has been a member of CII National Council and has held several important positions in CII including Chairman of CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development and as the Chairman of CII Agriculture Council to name a few," the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said.
Dinesh has been the Chairman of CII Southern Region during 2018-19 and has held several positions in CII, including those of Chairman of National Committees on Logistics, CII Family Business Network India Chapter Council, CII Tamil Nadu State Council and CII Institute of Logistics Advisory Council.
Puri is also the Chairman of ITC Infotech India Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiaries in the UK and USA as well as Chairman of Surya Nepal Private Limited. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and Wharton School of Business.
Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Limited, continues to be the President of CII for the year 2022-23, it said.
